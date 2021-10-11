Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Man Dead, Woman Hurt In Berks County Crash

Nicole Acosta
Zachary Korch
Zachary Korch Photo Credit: Zach Korch/FACEBOOK

A 41-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in a car crash in Berks County on Friday, authorities said.

Zachary Korch, of Shoemakersville, was traveling north on Plum Creek Road in Penn Township around 11:30 p.m., when he drove across the southbound lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Korch left the roadway and traveled across a grass area, down a dirt embankment and side-swiped a tree, state police said.

He then struck a second tree in a ditch, causing the 2005 Ford pickup truck to flip onto its roof, authorities said.

Korch was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Tamalasue Lenhart, 28, of Kutztown was taken to Reading Hospital with unknown injuries.

