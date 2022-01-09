Man Charged With Kidnapping Reading Girl Is Mom's Ex-BF, Police Say

The suspect who abducted a girl in Reading on Wednesday, Aug. 31 is the ex-boyfriend of the victim's mom, authorities have revealed.

Duane Taylor kidnapped 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry from her home near Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m., prompting state police to issue an Amber Alert approximately 12 hours later.

The multi-state search led authorities to Brooklyn, NY, where they found the girl that evening wearing no shoes on Glenmore Avenue, 6abc reports. Her condition was not immediately specified.

Taylor was charged with the kidnapping of a minor, false imprisonment, concealing the whereabouts of a child, interference with custody of a child, and unlawful restraint, police said Thursday, Sept. 1.

The girl's mom called police on Wednesday morning, after noticing that her daughter was not in the house and that the back door was open, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Taylor had his upper body and face covered in a sheet when he entered the home around 2 a.m. and walked up to the second floor, the chief said. He's then seen walking behind the girl and escorting her outside.

Taylor was later identfied as a suspect and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The investigation remains ongoing, Chief Tornielli said.

