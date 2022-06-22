Man Attacks Autistic Relative Outside Berks County Walmart Store, Police Say

A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked his autistic relative outside a Walmart store in Tilden Township (Berks County).

Joshua L. Cassler, 31, punched and attempted to strangle the 21-year-old man after he accidentally backed a vehicle into a parked car and then into a pole in the parking lot of the store on Tilden Ridge Drive around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, local police said.

The victim, who has autism and cerebral palsy, got out of the vehicle and ran towards the store, where he was stopped by a relative, later identified as Cassler, of Shoemakersville, Tilden Township police said.

Witnesses claim Cassler yelled at the screaming victim and grabbed him around the neck with both hands. They went on to say that Cassler punched the victim in the face and chest while one hand was wrapped around his neck, according to police.

Cassler continued to assault the victim, shoving him into a pole and punching him until a Good Samaritan intervened, police said.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital Tower Health for a medical evaluation.

Cassler was arrested at the scene and turned over to Berks County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Casler was remanded to Berks County Prison in lieu of $2,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18.

