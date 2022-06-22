Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Bummer Start Of Summer: Severe Weather Forecast In PA, DMV Region
Police & Fire

Man Attacks Autistic Relative Outside Berks County Walmart Store, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Joshua L. Cassler
Joshua L. Cassler Photo Credit: Tilden Township PD

A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked his autistic relative outside a Walmart store in Tilden Township (Berks County).

Joshua L. Cassler, 31, punched and attempted to strangle the 21-year-old man after he accidentally backed a vehicle into a parked car and then into a pole in the parking lot of the store on Tilden Ridge Drive around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, local police said.

The victim, who has autism and cerebral palsy, got out of the vehicle and ran towards the store, where he was stopped by a relative, later identified as Cassler, of Shoemakersville, Tilden Township police said.

Witnesses claim Cassler yelled at the screaming victim and grabbed him around the neck with both hands. They went on to say that Cassler punched the victim in the face and chest while one hand was wrapped around his neck, according to police.

Cassler continued to assault the victim, shoving him into a pole and punching him until a Good Samaritan intervened, police said.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital Tower Health for a medical evaluation.

Cassler was arrested at the scene and turned over to Berks County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Casler was remanded to Berks County Prison in lieu of $2,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.