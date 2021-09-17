Contact Us
Lancaster Parents Arrested After Kidnapping Own Kids From Reading Foster Home

Nicole Acosta
Email me
(L-R): Kayla and Darrick Seachrist
(L-R): Kayla and Darrick Seachrist Photo Credit: Kayla Seachrist/FACBEOOK

A mother and father from Lancaster County were arrested in Delaware after they were accused of kidnapping their children from a foster home in Reading Thursday, according to authorities and a Reading Eagle report.

Darrick and Kayla Seachrist's biological 8-year-old and 8-month-old children were presumed missing after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning, claiming they were abducted from the 300 block of Arlington Street, Reading police said.

Darrick, 30, and Kayla, 28, convinced the 8-year-old child to leave the home with the 8-month-old baby, then fled the area with both children, authorities said.

Delaware State Police located the couple’s car in Delaware and took them into custody, police said.

The children were not injured and were placed in protective custody.

The Seachrists were both charged with interfering with the custody of children and corruption of minors.

They are currently in custody in Delaware pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

