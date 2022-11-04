Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer.

The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.

Investigators said the youths tried removing a metal mesh window cover and also tried to break the window, but were unable to do so.

The boys were westbound on Perkiomen Avenue when they arrived at the store and continued walking west toward Reading after leaving, police added.

Anyone who can identify the teens is asked to call Detective Sergeant Deron Manndel at 610-779-1100 ext. 235, or email him at dmanndel@centralberks.org.

