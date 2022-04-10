'Intoxicated' PA Man Shot, Killed By State Police After Trying To Run Over Trooper

A 41-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a bar intoxicated was shot and killed by state police troopers after "intentionally" driving his pickup truck into one of them and crashing into a police SUV, authorities said.

Jason Kilduff, of Pittston, was "highly intoxicated" and assaulted a patron and an employee at the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township when troopers were called there around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre.

When police arrived, Kilduff “intentionally” drove his pickup toward two troopers in an “attempt to strike them with his vehicle.” One officer was hit, and the truck also struck a state police SUV, authorities said.

That's when both troopers opened fire.

"Kilduff drove over a knee wall and through the vestibule of the business," state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the injured trooper was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.