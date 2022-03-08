Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: PA Teen Grabs Trampoline To Save Neighbors, Dogs From Apartment Fire
Police & Fire

Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Matt Clay/Western Berks Fire Department (Facebook)

Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said.

Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department.

Further details about the incident were not immediately known.

Reading Alloy manufactures and sells metal powders and other materials such as aluminum and aluminum alloys, copper and copper alloys, and zinc and zinc alloys, its website says.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.