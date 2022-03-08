Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials

Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said.

Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department.

Further details about the incident were not immediately known.

Reading Alloy manufactures and sells metal powders and other materials such as aluminum and aluminum alloys, copper and copper alloys, and zinc and zinc alloys, its website says.

