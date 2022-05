A human skull was found in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said.

The remains were discovered in a retention pond on Pine Lane on Saturday, April 30, Amity Township police said.

The Keystone Water Rescue, Berks County Coroner's Office, Berks County Detectives, Pennsylvania Canine Search, and Rescue Team, Amity Fire/Rescue, and Monarch Fire Police all responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.