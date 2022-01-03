Contact Us
Capitol Rioter, Penn State Grad Dies By Suicide Month Before Sentencing
Gunman Wanted In Deadly Reading Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Deivis Gutiérrez-García.
Deivis Gutiérrez-García. Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

A gunman is wanted on murder charges for the deadly shooting of a man in Reading on Saturday, Feb. 26, authorities said.

Responding officers found 23-year-old Jackson Reyes-Negrón with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Reading police and WFMZ.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Deivis Gutiérrez-García.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.

