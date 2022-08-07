Gunman Wanted In Deadly Reading Shooting Captured In NYC

A gunman wanted on a first-degree murder charge in a deadly shooting in Reading earlier this year has been arrested in New York City, authorities said.

Deivis Gutiérrez-García, 21, was captured Wednesday, July 6 in the Bronx, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

He had been wanted in the Feb. 26 shooting death of 23-year-old Jackson Reyes-Negrón, who was found on the 1000 block of Green Street, police said.

Investigators accused Gutiérrez-García of fleeing the city shortly after the murder happened.

He is being held at NYC's Rikers Island jail and is awaiting extradition to Berks County.

