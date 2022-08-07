Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Reading Shooting Captured In NYC

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Deivis Gutiérrez-García
Deivis Gutiérrez-García Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

A gunman wanted on a first-degree murder charge in a deadly shooting in Reading earlier this year has been arrested in New York City, authorities said.

Deivis Gutiérrez-García, 21, was captured Wednesday, July 6 in the Bronx, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

He had been wanted in the Feb. 26 shooting death of 23-year-old Jackson Reyes-Negrón, who was found on the 1000 block of Green Street, police said.

Investigators accused Gutiérrez-García of fleeing the city shortly after the murder happened.

He is being held at NYC's Rikers Island jail and is awaiting extradition to Berks County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.