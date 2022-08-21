Contact Us
Police & Fire

Gunman Shoots Woman in Head, Then Himself While Being Arrested In Reading: Police

Cecilia Levine
Reading police.
Reading police. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

A 40-year-old man shot a 55-year-old woman in the head and then did the same to himself while he was being taken into custody, authorities in Reading said.

Officers dispatched to 112 Park Ave. for a shooting found the woman, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Saturday, Aug. 20, police said. 

Officers began providing medical treatment to the female victim and investigating the incident. While officers were taking the suspect into custody, he grabbed the firearm and shot himself in the head, police said.

Both the victim and shooter were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. Additional information, including the names of the victim and suspect, will be released at a later time.

