Former Berks Daycare Worker Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Children

A jury found a former Berks County daycare worker guilty of sexually assaulting children, according to authorities and news reports.

Andrew McCollin, then 33-years-old, was arrested on August 30, 2019, after a 4-year-old child reported that a teacher at Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center in Bern Township had inappropriately touched them, according to WFMZ and detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Since then, investigators learned of a 5-year-old child and another child -- whose age was not released -- who were sexually assaulted by their teacher in 2018 and 2019.

McCollin, of Berwick (Columbia County), was suspended as soon as the first child's allegations were made public, the news outlet reports.

A judge revoked McCollin's bail. He was sent to Berks County Jail while he awaits a sexual offenders evaluation, WFMZ says.

