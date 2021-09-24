Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Former Berks Daycare Worker Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Children

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Andrew McCollin
Andrew McCollin Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

A jury found a former Berks County daycare worker guilty of sexually assaulting children, according to authorities and news reports.

Andrew McCollin, then 33-years-old, was arrested on August 30, 2019, after a 4-year-old child reported that a teacher at Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center in Bern Township had inappropriately touched them, according to WFMZ and detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Since then, investigators learned of a 5-year-old child and another child -- whose age was not released -- who were sexually assaulted by their teacher in 2018 and 2019.

McCollin, of Berwick (Columbia County), was suspended as soon as the first child's allegations were made public, the news outlet reports.

A judge revoked McCollin's bail. He was sent to Berks County Jail while he awaits a sexual offenders evaluation, WFMZ says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.