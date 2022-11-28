Flipped Truck On Berks Highway Shuts Down Traffic, Officials Say

A truck flipped over on US Route 222 near the Laureldale exit in Berks County early on Monday, Nov. 28, shutting down northbound traffic as emergency crews worked the scene, according to officials.

Blandon Fire Department posted a photo of the truck just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the accident would shut down the northbound lane "for an extended period."

The department was not immediately available for comment at midday Monday, and it's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

