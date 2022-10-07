Fisherman Discovers Dead Body In Pocono Creek: Police

A fisherman discovered the body of a man in Pocono Creek on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

Anthony Nicholas Counterman, 26, was found in the water near Tanite Road in Stroud Township around 9:15 a.m., Stroud Area Regional police said.

His body was recovered by first responders around 12:15 p.m., they said.

An autopsy will be conducted, but his cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time, police said.

The man is a Stroudsburg native but was most recently a resident of Greenville, North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Monroe County Coroners Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Suburban EMS, Stroud, Bushkill, and Shawnee Fire Departments all helped the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

