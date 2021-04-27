Firefighters Battle Rowhouse Blaze In Reading

Firefighters battled a rowhouse blaze in Reading Monday evening, authorities said.

Crews arrived at a home on Chesnut Street to find a 2.5 story house with fire showing on the second floor around 6 p.m., according to the Reading Fire Department.

Crews extinguished the blaze by stretching a hose line through the front door, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

