Fight In Reading Leads To Deadly Shooting, Police Say

Penn Street and 6th Street
Penn Street and 6th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was fatally shot during a fight in Reading Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A 30-year-old man from Exeter was involved in "some type of altercation" in the 500 block of Penn Street near 6th Street around 1:20 p.m., Reading police said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants who was last seen fleeing the scene, police said.

The cause of the fight was not immediately clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

