Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

Mac Bullock
A multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of I-78 in Greenwich Township, Berks County on Friday morning.
A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. 

Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation. 

The crash shut down eastbound and westbound traffic on the highway, officials cautioned. 

In less than an hour, authorities warned of a vehicle fire in the eastbound lane. 

Pennsylvania State Police were not immediately available for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

