Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash shut down eastbound and westbound traffic on the highway, officials cautioned.

In less than an hour, authorities warned of a vehicle fire in the eastbound lane.

Pennsylvania State Police were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.