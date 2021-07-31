Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Family Members Die In Reading House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Ace and Catherine (May) Torres
Ace and Catherine (May) Torres Photo Credit: Ace Torres Facebook photo

Support is surging for a Reading family who lost two of its own along with their belongings in a blaze earlier this week.

Catherine Torres, 32, and 9-year-old Christian Torres died of burns and smoke inhalation following the blaze at 936 Muhlenberg St., Thursday morning, the Reading Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at 9:41 a.m. to find the 2.5-story building ravaged by flames that had spread rapidly from the downstairs kitchen.

A good Samaritan rescued 7-year-old Aubrey Torres, who was in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, fire officials said.

Firefighters also rescued a 2-year-old girl, who was in critical condition at the same hospital. 

According to a GoFundMe page for the family, the toddler later died of her injuries, while fire officials confirmed Catherine and Christian died of smoke inhalation and burns, fire officials said.

The fire was deemed accidental in nature.

More than $11,500 had been raised on the GoFundMe for Aaron "Ace" Torres, the kids' father and Catherine's partner. The campaign was started by Jessica Smith.

