Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Family Displaced, 1 Dog Dead In Reading House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A family was displaced following a fire that ravaged their Reading home, killing their dog.
A family was displaced following a fire that ravaged their Reading home, killing their dog. Photo Credit: Reading Fire Department

A family was displaced following a fire that ravaged their Reading home, killing their dog, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived to find a fire showing from the third floor of the Locust Street home just after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to Reading Fire Department.

The family was able to escape the flames uninjured before firefighters found their deceased dog, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by opening up the roof of the home nearly an hour after arrival, authorities said.

Red Cross was called to assist the family with essential needs and housing, authorities said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.