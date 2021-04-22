Family Displaced, 1 Dog Dead In Reading House Fire

A family was displaced following a fire that ravaged their Reading home, killing their dog, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived to find a fire showing from the third floor of the Locust Street home just after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to Reading Fire Department.

The family was able to escape the flames uninjured before firefighters found their deceased dog, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by opening up the roof of the home nearly an hour after arrival, authorities said.

Red Cross was called to assist the family with essential needs and housing, authorities said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire.

