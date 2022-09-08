Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Eastern PA Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Hazleton Apartments
Hazleton Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An infant died after being found unresponsive in Luzerne County, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the Hazleton Apartments on West 24th Street in Hazle Township around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Cops found the child in bed with a man, who was asleep at the time, they said.

The boy was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, where he was pronounced dead.

The infant's identity and cause of death were not immediately provided by authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.