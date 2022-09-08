Eastern PA Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police

An infant died after being found unresponsive in Luzerne County, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the Hazleton Apartments on West 24th Street in Hazle Township around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Cops found the child in bed with a man, who was asleep at the time, they said.

The boy was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, where he was pronounced dead.

The infant's identity and cause of death were not immediately provided by authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

