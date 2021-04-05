DEVELOPING: Man Hospitalized After Allegedly Stabbing Wife To Death In Reading Home

A man was hospitalized after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their Reading home early Tuesday morning, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Police arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Wayne Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. after a stabbing was reported, according to WFMZ and Fire Alerts of Berks County.

Reading police declined Daily Voice's request for comment to confirm details surrounding the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

