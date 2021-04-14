Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Berks
DA: Reading Ex-Con Facing New Prison Time After Home Search Finds Drugs, Handgun, $3K In Cash

Nicole Acosta
Leslie Salmond
Leslie Salmond Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

A Reading ex-con is facing new prison time after a police search found cocaine, a handgun, nearly $3,000 in cash, and more in his home two years ago, authorities said.

Leslie Salmond was sentenced Wednesday to 7 to 15 years in state prison, after investigators issued a search warrant for his Maple Street home and discovered cocaine, $2,900 in cash, a Ruger 380 handgun, a digital scale, and a razor blade with white residue on it, on April 19, 2019, according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.

Salmond also plead guilty last week to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, which will add an additional two and a half to 10 years to his state prison sentence, the DA's office said.

The case was investigated by City of Reading CI Andrew Seiler and retired CI Brian Errington.

The case was tried by ADA Jordan Fegley.

