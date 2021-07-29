Contact Us
Police & Fire

Crews Battle Row House Fire In Reading

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Mayor Eddie Moran (Facebook)/Reading FD

A heavy fire tore through a row home in Reading Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the smoke-filled corner home in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street just after 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Crews rescued three people from the home, however, their injuries were not made public, according to the Reading Fire Department.

Initial reports say there were children in the home, though authorities have yet to confirm the ages of the fire victims.

"I am asking everyone to please keep this family and the First Responders in your prayers and thoughts as they navigate this emergency," Mayor Eddie Moran wrote on Facebook.

"We all appreciate it."

This story is developing. Check back for more.

