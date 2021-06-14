Contact Us
Breaking News: Central Dauphin HS Assistant Band Director Fired After Child Porn Bust
Coroner Called To Crash Scene In Berks County

Nicole Acosta
Berks County coroner's office logo.
Berks County coroner's office logo. Photo Credit: Berks County Coroner's Office

The Berks County coroner's office was called to the scene of a crash in Jefferson Township Monday morning, according to a recent news report.

A car was traveling north on Route 183 when the driver, identified as a 31-year-old man, lost control and hit the bridge near Shartlesville Road and New Schafferstown Road just before 10:30 a.m., according to WFMZ/ 69 News.

A tractor-trailer, driving in the opposite direction, reportedly crashed into the car and pushed it into the creek, the news outlet reports.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ/69 News.

