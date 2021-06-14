Coroner Called To Crash Scene In Berks County

The Berks County coroner's office was called to the scene of a crash in Jefferson Township Monday morning, according to a recent news report.

A car was traveling north on Route 183 when the driver, identified as a 31-year-old man, lost control and hit the bridge near Shartlesville Road and New Schafferstown Road just before 10:30 a.m., according to WFMZ/ 69 News.

A tractor-trailer, driving in the opposite direction, reportedly crashed into the car and pushed it into the creek, the news outlet reports.

