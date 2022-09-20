Body Found By Campers Schuylkill River Island ID'd As Missing Man: Report

A body found by campers last month on an island in the Schuylkill River was identified as a Reading man who went missing six months earlier, WFMZ reports.

The body of 62-year-old Kerry Frazier, who was last seen on Feb. 28, was discovered by campers in Union Township on Aug. 23, the outlet says. The cause and manner of his death were still being investigated.

Frazier did not own a vehicle and was believed to be in the Harrisburg area, his family told authorities when they reported him missing on March 4.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

