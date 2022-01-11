Contact Us
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, is accused of groping a Walmart coworker, police say.
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. 

Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police. 

State court records allege the incident occurred on June 17, though a criminal complaint was not filed until Sept. 21. 

Betancourt is charged with indecent assault and other related misdemeanors, and is due back in court for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to legal filings. 

