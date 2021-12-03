Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Berks Trio Facing Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing $24,000 Worth Of Items From Employer

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L--R): Mary Noll, Jennifer Santiago, and Lynn Evans
(L--R): Mary Noll, Jennifer Santiago, and Lynn Evans Photo Credit: Google Maps/West Reading Police Department

A Berks County trio is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $24,000 from their employer, authorities said.

Local police were initially dispatched to a business in the 500 block of Penn Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of theft according to the West Reading Police Department.

Police declined comments from Daily Voice that asked about the name of the business.

An investigation allowed police to identify two employees, Jennifer Santiago and Lynn Evans as two suspects who allegedly stole valuable items from the business, police said.

It is alleged that Santiago stole items valued at $4,000 and Evans stole items valued at $8,000, police said.

Through further investigation, police were able to arrest employee Mary Noll on March 3, on accusations she stole or conspired to steal items valued at $12,000, police said.

All three women were taken to the District Justice where charges were filed.

No further information was provided. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.