Berks Trio Facing Theft Charges For Allegedly Stealing $24,000 Worth Of Items From Employer

A Berks County trio is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $24,000 from their employer, authorities said.

Local police were initially dispatched to a business in the 500 block of Penn Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of theft according to the West Reading Police Department.

Police declined comments from Daily Voice that asked about the name of the business.

An investigation allowed police to identify two employees, Jennifer Santiago and Lynn Evans as two suspects who allegedly stole valuable items from the business, police said.

It is alleged that Santiago stole items valued at $4,000 and Evans stole items valued at $8,000, police said.

Through further investigation, police were able to arrest employee Mary Noll on March 3, on accusations she stole or conspired to steal items valued at $12,000, police said.

All three women were taken to the District Justice where charges were filed.

No further information was provided.

