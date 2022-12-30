Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police

A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say.

Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.

On the scene, investigators determined that a 13-year-old and his 16-year-old brother were "involved in a physical fight" when the younger one pulled out a folding knife and attacked his brother with it.

The 16-year-old suffered minor injuries but was not hurt by the knife, state police said. His little brother was taken to Reading Hospital and treated for injuries "sustained during the fight."

The 13-year-old will be charged with aggravated assault, troopers added.

State police did not name either boy.

