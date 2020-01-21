Berks Man Sexually Assaulted Young Kids For Years, DA Says

A Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and boy over the course of several years has been arrested and charged, authorities said.

Antonio Santos-Camacho, of Shillington, was charged with two counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to a news release from the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Santos-Camacho, 32, was identified as the suspect by both victims in two separate investigations, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams.

One of the victims was assaulted between 2012 and 2016, starting from the age of seven, while the second victim was assaulted between 2008 and 2010, starting from the age of four, Adams said.

Santos-Camacho was being held at Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

