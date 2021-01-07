Berks Man Imitated Young Boy To Get 10-Year-Old Girl To Send Nude Photos, Authorities Say

A 23-year-old Berks County man was arrested on various charges after he imitated a young boy online to coerce a 10-year-old girl to send him nude images, authorities said.

An investigation ensued after the girl's father reported on May 28 that he discovered the sexually explicit conversations between his daughter and Dennis Heckrote, of Sinking Spring, dating back to when the girl was 8-years-old, according to Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar.

In a June 1 interview, the girl told Berks County Detectives that she messaged someone on TikTok and Discord, who she believed was a 10-year-old boy, authorities said.

She said the "boy" asked her to exchange nude photos, and she complied.

The girl added that the "boy" confessed to being Dennis Heckrote, and told her not to tell anyone about the conversations they had, authorities said.

The search of the girl's phone turned up images of an erect, prepubescent penis sent by Heckrote to the victim, and other "sexually explicit acts," authorities said.

Heckrote sent the girl a link to a pornographic video and told her to watch it, Gombar said.

On June 30, Heckrote was taken into custody by members of the Berks County Sheriff Department's Fugitive Task Force.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all parents and guardians of young children and teenagers. Be proactive! Make surprise checks to monitor messages on your child’s electronic devices and social media accounts," District Attorney John T. Adams said.

He was charged with unlawful contact with minors, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David L. Yoch and committed to Berks County Prison under $200,000 straight bail.

