Police & Fire

Berks Man Charged For Sexually Assaulting, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Niece, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Luis Angel Bautista
Luis Angel Bautista Photo Credit: Berks County Detectives

A Berks County man was arrested and charged after authorities were told he sexually assaulted and impregnated his 13-year-old niece.

An investigation began on Dec. 27, 2020, when the Reading Police Department received a complaint relative to a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old female victim, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Detective Office.

In a Jan. 15 interview, the girl told officers that her uncle, Luis Angel Bautista, 29, was the person who sexually assaulted and impregnated her on April 23, 2020, inside a home in Reading, authorities said.

Detectives then collected D.N.A. samples from Bautista, the victim, and her baby.

On May 5, the D.N.A. samples were delivered to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for testing and comparison, investigators said.

Two months later, detectives received a laboratory report from the F.B.I. which confirmed that Bautista, is in fact the biological father of the victim’s child who was born on Dec. 8, 2020, authorities said.

Investigators on Aug. 4 filed criminal charges against Bautista and were issued an arrest warrant.

Bautista was apprehended the morning of Aug. 12 by members of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Squad at his Muhlenberg Township home.

Bautista was immediately taken into custody and taken to the Central Processing Center where he was fingerprinted and photographed.

He is awaiting preliminary arraignment. Therefore, arraignment and bail disposition was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

