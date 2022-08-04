Berks Man Admits To Raping, Sexually Assaulting Boy For Years: DA

A 30-year-old man from Reading admitted to raping and sexually assaulting a child for years, authorities said.

An investigation began on Jan. 16, 2022, after detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office received a report from the Reading Police Department regarding the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy, they said.

The victim told a witness that he was most recently sexually assaulted by Luis Torres-Gonzalez in January, detectives said. He also added that he was raped by Torres-Gonzalez when he was younger, according to the DA's office.

Torres-Gonzalez told detectives in an interview that he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between the ages of 10 and 14. He also allegedly admitted to raping the child when he was approximately 9 years old.

Charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and corruption of minors were filed on Tuesday, April 5.

Torres-Gonzalez surrendered to the Berks County Detectives and was turned over to the Berks County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

