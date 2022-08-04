Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Berks Man Admits To Raping, Sexually Assaulting Boy For Years: DA

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 30-year-old man from Reading admitted to raping and sexually assaulting a child for years, authorities said.

An investigation began on Jan. 16, 2022, after detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office received a report from the Reading Police Department regarding the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy, they said.

The victim told a witness that he was most recently sexually assaulted by Luis Torres-Gonzalez in January, detectives said. He also added that he was raped by Torres-Gonzalez when he was younger, according to the DA's office.

Torres-Gonzalez told detectives in an interview that he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between the ages of 10 and 14. He also allegedly admitted to raping the child when he was approximately 9 years old.

Charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and corruption of minors were filed on Tuesday, April 5.

Torres-Gonzalez surrendered to the Berks County Detectives and was turned over to the Berks County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.