Berks Man Admits Sexually Assaulting Child, Surrenders: DA

Nicole Acosta
A 30-year-old Berks County man accused of sexually assaulting a child surrendered to authorities in Reading on Thursday, April 7, authorities said.
An investigation began on Oct. 14, 2021, after detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office received a report from ChildLine regarding the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, they said.

The victim told a witness that she was sexually assaulted by Olmer C. Chinchilla on multiple occasions between the ages of four and eight, detectives said.

In an interview with Chinchilla, investigators say he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when she was between six and seven years old.

On Tuesday, April 5, Chinchilla was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

He was being held in Berks County Central Processing awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

