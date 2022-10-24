Berks Lotto Winner's Prize Stolen After Posting Ticket On Facebook: Police

A Berks County lottery winner's reward was stolen after she posted a photo of her ticket on Facebook, according to authorities.

The unnamed Tilden Township woman told police on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that she went to claim her $500 prize from a scratch-off ticket and found that the winnings had already been claimed.

According to officials, the woman had posted a photo of her ticket on Facebook with the QR code visible days before she went to claim the prize.

Investigators found that an unknown man scanned the code from her Facebook post at the Wawa in Tilden on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

He purchased $40 worth of lottery tickets and received a voucher for the remaining $460, which he redeemed for cash at the Love's Travel Shop on Mountain Road on Thursday, Oct. 13, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male adult who drives a white Volkswagen Golf GTI.

He was later identified thanks to callers who saw the police department's post, they said in a Monday, Oct. 24 update.

