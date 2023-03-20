Berks Hit-Run Driver Abandoned Car, Leaving Cat For Dead: State Police

State police in Berks County rescued a cat from an abandoned car at the scene of a hit-and-run car crash over the weekend.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Kistler Valley and Red roads in Albany Township late on Saturday, March 18, troopers wrote in a police report. The driver of a red Toyota Carolla apparently lost control of their vehicle before colliding with a stop light, investigators said.

The driver fled on foot, but officers found a cat left abandoned in the car, they wrote. The animal had been injured in the crash, but had been left in the car overnight and was suffering from hypothermia, police said. The cat has since been dropped off at a Lehigh County animal shelter, they added.

Authorities did not report making any arrests in connection with the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.