Police & Fire

Berks County Youth Group Leader Charged With Sexual Abuse Of 15-Year-Old Boy

Nicole Acosta
Doris Mari Cintron
Doris Mari Cintron Photo Credit: Berks County Detectives

A 29-year-old Berks County youth group leader was arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

A report of suspected abuse was received by the Berks County Detectives Office via ChildLine on July 5.

In a July 15 interview, the 15-year-old victim told investigators that he had been in a sexual relationship with his youth group leader Doris Mari Cintron, of Reading, authorities said.

The boy said they started dating approximately six to seven months ago and that he would often go to her North 11th Street home for bible study and to talk about God, according to detectives.

Investigators later found out that Cintron's bible study was not affiliated with any church or spiritual organization.

Berks County detectives arrested Cintron on Aug. 5 at a home on South 4th Street.

She was immediately taken to the Central Processing Center where she was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.

M.D.J. Kyley Scott set bail at $75,000.

Cintron posted bail and was immediately released pending a Preliminary Hearing which will be held at a later date.

