Berks County School Bus Aide Sprayed Students With Cleaning Solution, Authorities Say

A Berks County school bus aide was slapped with assault and harassment charges for spraying young students with a cleaning solution, authorities said.

Juan Antonio Dorta, 52, who works with New Story School in Reading, was caught on bus surveillance footage spraying a 12-year-old boy with what investigators confirmed to be a glass and multi-surface cleaner, according to the Berks County Detectives office.

The 12-year-old boy told investigators Dorta sprayed him in his eyes, face, and mouth with a blue bottle and threatened to punch him in early May, authorities said.

Additionally, a 10-year-old boy told investigators that Dorta sprayed him in the face with "some sort of liquid" that was inside a green spray bottle, detectives said.

Investigators confirmed the green spray bottle contained bathroom floor and surface cleaner.

Detectives filed criminal charges against Dorta on June 7. He surrendered at the Berks County Detectives office at 1:15 p.m.

He was taken into custody for processing and released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.

He is charged with three counts of harassment, two counts of simple assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

There was no word on the status of his preliminary arraignment and bail disposition at the time of publication.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.