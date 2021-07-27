Berks County Man Sexually Abused Ex-Lover's Daughter For Years, Authorities Say

A Berks County man was arrested on charges he sexually abused the young daughter of an ex-lover for years, authorities said.

An investigation into Richard J. O’Reilly, 37, of Douglassville ensued when the Berks County Detective’s Office on June 2 received a Childline referral from the now 19-year-old victim, authorities said.

In a June 6 interview, the girl provided details of the sexual abuse which occurred over a two-year period when she was approximately six and seven years old, according to the Berks County Detectives Office.

The girl identified O'Reilly, her mother's "ex-paramour," as the person responsible for the sexual abuse, authorities said.

She also specified two homes located in Berks County where the abuse occurred, authorities said.

O'Reilly was criminally charged on July 26 and subsequently issued an arrest warrant in his name.

Later that day, members of the Berks County Detective’s Office arrested O'Reilly at his Douglassville home.

O'Reilly was charged with six counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

He was sent to the Central Processing Center where he was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary arraignment was held via video with bail was set at $25,000.

O'Reilly was sent to Berks County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 4.

