Berks County Man, 92, Drowns After Reaching For Plank In Pond: Report

Nicole Acosta
A Berks County man died in a drowning accident, the Reading Eagle reports.
Donald Klopp, 92, was reaching for a plank when he fell into a pond behind Airport Road home in Bethel Township around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, the outlet says citing the Berks County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later at Reading Hospital, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from the Reading Eagle.

