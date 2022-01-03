Berks County Man, 92, Drowns After Reaching For Plank In Pond: Report

A Berks County man died in a drowning accident, the Reading Eagle reports.

Donald Klopp, 92, was reaching for a plank when he fell into a pond behind Airport Road home in Bethel Township around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, the outlet says citing the Berks County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later at Reading Hospital, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from the Reading Eagle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.