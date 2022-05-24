Berks County Man, 21, Arrested On Child Porn Charges

A 21-year-old Berks County man was arrested Tuesday, May 24, on child porn charges, authorities said.

Kilvio Guzman, of Reading, had uploaded several child porn videos to his Google account in April and May 2021, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

An investigation began on June 24, 2021, when the Berks County Detective’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.).

The Google account belonged to a man named Kilvio Guzman Figueroa, and the IP address was traced back to a house on the 800 block of 11th Street in Reading, investigators said.

A raid on the home on Sept. 16 yielded two devices later confirmed to have several photos and videos of child pornography, detectives said.

Guzman apparently admitted to receiving the child porn images that were "inadvertently uploaded to his Google account," according to the DA's office.

He was arrested on Tuesday, May 24, and taken to the Central Processing Center at the Berks County Courthouse.

Guzman has been charged with sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

