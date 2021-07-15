Berks Authorities Offer $10K Reward For Information Leading To Arrest In Fatal Home Invasion

Authorities in Berks County are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion in Wyomissing in 2019.

Na'il Salamov, 37, was at his Birchwood Road house with his two sons when he was shot by home invaders on May 6, 2019, according to the Wyomissing Police Department and Berks County District Attorney's office.

Despite being in pain, Salamov was able to give first responders a clear description of the two assailants, authorities said.

His sons were unharmed.

Salamov was taken to an area hospital where he died just before 4 a.m. on May 7, authorities said.

"We believe this was not a random act of violence and the victim was targeted," DA John T. Adams said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Anyone with information pertaining to the homicide is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.

Tips may be submitted by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on a cell phone, or via text message by typing ALERTBERKS along with the tip to 847411.

Additional information can be found at alertberks.org. Individuals can also contact Wyomissing police investigator Daren Anders Ph/610-375-6102 or Berks County Detective Anthony Garipoli Ph/610-478-7171.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.