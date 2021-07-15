Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Berks Authorities Offer $10K Reward For Information Leading To Arrest In Fatal Home Invasion

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Na'il Salamov
Na'il Salamov Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

Authorities in Berks County are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion in Wyomissing in 2019.

Na'il Salamov, 37, was at his Birchwood Road house with his two sons when he was shot by home invaders on May 6, 2019, according to the Wyomissing Police Department and Berks County District Attorney's office.

Despite being in pain, Salamov was able to give first responders a clear description of the two assailants, authorities said.

His sons were unharmed.

Salamov was taken to an area hospital where he died just before 4 a.m. on May 7, authorities said.

"We believe this was not a random act of violence and the victim was targeted," DA John T. Adams said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Anyone with information pertaining to the homicide is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. 

Tips may be submitted by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on a cell phone, or via text message by typing ALERTBERKS along with the tip to 847411.

Additional information can be found at alertberks.org. Individuals can also contact Wyomissing police investigator Daren Anders Ph/610-375-6102 or Berks County Detective Anthony Garipoli Ph/610-478-7171.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.