'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say

A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said.

Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.

The Reading man was eventually restrained by staff and arrested on aggravated assault charges, police said.

On Sept. 6, a magisterial district judge found probable cause to forward the case to the Court of Common Pleas.

