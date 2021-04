Authorities have identified the body found along the banks of the Schuylkill River as that of 49-year-old Chad Blackston.

Blackston's body was found at 11 a.m. Sunday off Hill Drive in Tilden Township, across the river from Hamburg, WFMZ reports.

No further information was available as the death is under investigation.

