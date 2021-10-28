Authorities ID Body Found At Park In Berks County

Authorities in Berks County have identified the body found at a local park earlier this week.

The victim is Anthony DelCollo, 28, of Exeter Township, according to Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel of the Central Berks Regional Police Department.

Police were called to Rotary Park near List Road in Lower Alsace Township around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after a body was discovered, according to investigators.

The death was ruled a homicide, Det. Sgt. Manndel said.

Police are investigating the death with assistance from the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 1(877)373-9913.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.