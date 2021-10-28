Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities ID Body Found At Park In Berks County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony DelCollo
Anthony DelCollo Photo Credit: Anthony DelCollo/Facebook

Authorities in Berks County have identified the body found at a local park earlier this week.

The victim is Anthony DelCollo, 28, of Exeter Township, according to Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel of the Central Berks Regional Police Department.

Police were called to Rotary Park near List Road in Lower Alsace Township around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after a body was discovered, according to investigators.

The death was ruled a homicide, Det. Sgt. Manndel said.

Police are investigating the death with assistance from the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 1(877)373-9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.