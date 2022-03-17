Arrest Made In Double Reading Shooting: Police

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly shot two people in Reading on Tuesday, March 17, authorities said.

Markel Ramsey, of Reading, is accused of shooting a man and a woman near 11th and Pike Streets around 8:30 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing neighborhood dispute in another part of the city, the chief said.

Ramsey shot at a woman and the man she was with, police said. The man was shot in the arm, and the bullet struck his torso.

He was taken to an area hospital, police said.

It was not clear whether the woman was struck or taken to the hospital, but police did note that both victims are in stable condition.

Ramsey was known to the victims and was arrested Wednesday, March 16.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related offenses, court records show.

Ramsey was remanded to Berks County Jail after failing to post $1 million bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for April 1.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

