Arrest In Fatal Berks County Home Invasion Follows Reward

Detectives have made an arrest two years after a Berks County man was killed in a home invasion, authorities announced.

Jarren S. Walker, 33, was arrested at his job in Reading on Thursday and charged with murder, among other counts, they said.

The arrest comes seven weeks after Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Wyomissing police chief John Phillips publicly announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Last month, Berks County detectives received information from a witness who was told by Walker that [he] and another person went to Na'il Salamov's Birchwood Road home in Wyomissing on May 6, 2019, to rob him, authorities said.

Walker also allegedly told the witness that another person pepper-sprayed 37-year-old Salamov and a physical struggle ensued. Walker then shot him.

Walker and the other person then fled the home.

Salamov -- who was with his two sons at the time of the invasion -- was able to call 911, and give first responders a clear description of the two assailants, authorities said.

Though his sons were unharmed, Salamov was taken to Reading Hospital where he died a few hours later.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives served numerous search warrants, which eventually lead them to a cell phone number that was associated with Walker.

Investigators say that phone was within proximity to 10 Birchwood Road before, during, and after the incident. It immediately left the location right after the shooting, authorities said.

Walker was committed to Berks County Jail without bail. He's charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses in addition to murder.

There is no bail for murder of the second degree since the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"The detectives will continue to exhaust all investigative leads, utilize every resource and tool, along with technology, to identify every person who was involved in or played a role in this tragic murder and bring them to justice," authorities said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this homicide is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. Tips may be submitted by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or via text message using your mobile phone and typing ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.

Additional information may be found at alertberks.org. You may also contact Wyomissing Police Investigator Daren Anders Ph/610-375-6102 or Berks County Detective Anthony Garipoli Ph/610-478-7171.

