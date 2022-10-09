Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said.

An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers tried to get in contact with the man, but he refused to open the door, they said.

He then unexpectedly fled out of the house through the back door, carrying a rifle, police said. That's when officers shot at him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The troopers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative duty as per Pennsylvania State Police Department regulations," police said in a statement.

The incident is being jointly investigated by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Troop N Major Case Team.

Further details were expected to be released at a later date.

