Amber Alert Issued For Teen Girl Abducted In Berks County: Police

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teen girl who they say was abducted by an unknown man in Berks County.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was last seen near Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, police said on Twitter.

She was believed to be riding in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Pennsylvania registration. Police did not provide a license plate number.

Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink and purple pants. She was described as being 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 106 pounds.

The missing teen also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

