Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Made To Look Like Candy Being Sold To Children, DEA Warns
Police & Fire

Amber Alert Issued For Teen Girl Abducted In Berks County: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Janae Kalia-Henry
Janae Kalia-Henry Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teen girl who they say was abducted by an unknown man in Berks County.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was last seen near Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, police said on Twitter.

She was believed to be riding in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Pennsylvania registration. Police did not provide a license plate number.

Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink and purple pants. She was described as being 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 106 pounds.

The missing teen also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.