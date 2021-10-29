5 Berks Men Arrested In Child Pornography Sting

A year-long child pornography sting has resulted in the arrests of five Berks County men, authorities said.

The county-wide investigation was launched after Berks County detectives received numerous complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

The complaints prompted five separate and independent child pornography investigations, which resulted in search warrants being executed at five homes, the DA's office said.

The searches confirmed investigators' suspicions about the five men accused of having and/or disseminating child pornography on the internet.

They found digital files, images, and videos containing child pornography, authorities said.

Charges were filed Wednesday, and the men surrendered Thursday.

The following bail amounts were set for the suspects:

1. Jeremy Alan Walther, 20, of Womelsdorf; $50,000 bail

2. Andyson Nunez, 22, of Reading; $10,000 bail

3. Christopher Giovanni Barrera, 23, West Lawn; $50,000

4. Travonte Davell Staples, 29, Reading; $20,000

5. Kurt William Wagner, 60, Mohnton; $10,000

The men were immediately released pending their preliminary hearings which will be held at a later date.

