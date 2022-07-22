5 Arrested In Berks County After Complaints Of Drug Dealing

Complaints of drug dealing in a Berks County neighborhood led to the arrests of five people who were busted with heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, and a gun, authorities said.

Two investigations were launched in Reading earlier this year after there were repeated community complaints of drug dealing in the area, according to the Reading Police Department and the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

The investigations led to the execution of two search warrants on Thursday, July 21 at homes on the 400 block of South 11th Street and the 1100 block of Cotton Street.

Authorities seized crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, and a Taurus 9mm pistol at the South 11th Street location, they said.

Josue Muriente, 26, Keisla Marie Cintron, 26, Carmen Cruz, 41, and Jorge Luis Salgado Cruz, 24, were arrested at the home, authorities said.

A raid of the Cotton Street home also resulted in the recovery of crack cocaine and heroin, which led to the arrest of Jorge Quinones-Ortiz, 35, police said.

“The Reading Police Department and our partner, law enforcement agencies, are dedicated to working relentlessly to target the criminals who are selling poison on our streets and contributing to acts of violence in our neighborhoods," Chief Richard Tornielli said.

"We will continue to aggressively target those individuals who seek to disrupt our community and the lives of our residents and visitors, with the goal of providing all of our resident’s safe streets and neighborhoods.”

“My office is committed to working with the Reading Police Department in keeping the community safe.," District Attorney John T. Adams said.

"Today’s efforts bring us one step closer to eliminating the threat of violence that is associated with drug trafficking.”

